HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Four-day training camp concludes at INA

September 12, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Cadets participating in a training camp at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kannur.

Cadets participating in a training camp at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kannur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The four-day training camps for seventh and fourth term cadets of the Indian Naval Academy (INA), named ‘Varuna’ and ‘Samudramanthan’ respectively, concluded on Monday.

A total of 171 cadets, including 15 international trainees, participated in camps, which were aimed at developing esprit-de-corps, camaraderie, and leadership qualities, while testing their physical endurance and mental strength.

Activities at the camps, which were organised from Wednesday to Saturday, included endurance runs, small arms firing, construction of rafts and punting, obstacle courses, rowing and open ocean sailing and other seamanship evolutions.

On the last day, cadets participated in a highly challenging quadrathlon comprising a 25/18-km run in full battle gear, swimming, obstacle course, and weapon firing.

The camps culminated with a campfire. 

Achiever Squadron and Cheetah Squadron won the camp banner for Varuna and Samudramanthan respectively for Autumn Term 2023. 

Vice Admiral Puneet Kumar Bahl, Commandant, INA, awarded camp banners to the winning squadrons.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.