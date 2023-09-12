Four-day training camp concludes at INA

September 12, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - KANNUR

The four-day training camps for seventh and fourth term cadets of the Indian Naval Academy (INA), named ‘Varuna’ and ‘Samudramanthan’ respectively, concluded on Monday.

A total of 171 cadets, including 15 international trainees, participated in camps, which were aimed at developing esprit-de-corps, camaraderie, and leadership qualities, while testing their physical endurance and mental strength.

Activities at the camps, which were organised from Wednesday to Saturday, included endurance runs, small arms firing, construction of rafts and punting, obstacle courses, rowing and open ocean sailing and other seamanship evolutions.

On the last day, cadets participated in a highly challenging quadrathlon comprising a 25/18-km run in full battle gear, swimming, obstacle course, and weapon firing.

The camps culminated with a campfire.

Achiever Squadron and Cheetah Squadron won the camp banner for Varuna and Samudramanthan respectively for Autumn Term 2023.

Vice Admiral Puneet Kumar Bahl, Commandant, INA, awarded camp banners to the winning squadrons.