Four-day Sree Narayana Guru international literary and cultural festival to feature diverse events

A slew of events including seminars, cultural programmes and film festival will be part of the four-day Sree Narayana Guru international literary and cultural festival scheduled to start from November 30, said university officials at a press meet here on Tuesday.

The festival will showcase a diverse range of events, including vibrant literary discussions, captivating theatrical performances, and competitions in storytelling, poetry, and elocution. A book festival featuring over 100 publishers by the Kollam District Library Council and a dance adaptation of Daivadasakam by the Kerala Kalamandalam are the other key events. Former Madras High Court judge K. Chandru will inaugurate the festival being held at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex. Writer Anitha Nair will be the chief guest on the occasion. Ezhuthachan Puraskaram winner N.S. Madhavan will be honoured on the occasion. A variety of cultural and literary programmes will be held over the course of four days.

An interactive session with Charlotte Cotton, photography curator and writer, will be held at 2 p.m. on November 30. The District Library Council’s book festival will be inaugurated by renowned dancer Rajashree Warrier at 4 p.m. the same day. An open education seminar scheduled for the same day will be inaugurated by Uma Kanjilal, Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, at 2 p.m. Six world-renowned films based on literary works will be screened as part of the film festival jointly organised by the Department of Culture and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The films include Akira Kurosawa’s Throne of Blood, a 1957 adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth; Pablo Larraín’s Neruda, a biopic of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda; Michael Haneke’s acclaimed film The Piano Teacher; Sean Connery’s The Name of the Rose; Roman Polanski’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist; and Tom Hooper’s 2012 adaptation of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables. The festival will be inaugurated by Syed Akhtar Mirza.

Seminars will be held on various stages on December 1. Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam will attend various sessions. The valedictory function on December 3 will be inaugurated by the Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu. V. Venu, chairperson of the Biennale Foundation and former chief secretary, will be the chief guest. MLAs P.C. Vishnunadh, P.S. Supal and Kovoor Kunjumon will be present.

