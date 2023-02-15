Four-day plantation expo begins today

February 15, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A four-day expo being organised by the Plantation Directorate here from Thursday will seek to make Kerala Plantation a global brand while ensuring the progress of the labourers in the sector.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the Plantation Expo on the Sooryakanthi Exhibition Grounds on the Kanakakunnu Palace premises at 6 p.m. It will see the participation of registered plantations in the State, cooperative societies in the sector, traders, distributors, and providers of goods and services.

Seminars led by experts on various topics including the problems and opportunities in the plantation sector will also be held on the sidelines of the event, which will feature 100 stalls showcasing the products and services of the participants.

Public entry is free for the expo on all days from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.