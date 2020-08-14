Four-day online film festival from August 28

Thrissur

14 August 2020 00:22 IST

Festival with the theme ‘Alone, Together’ to capture the virus-infected times

With the COVID-19 pandemic having brought the curtains down on film and theatre festivals, Orange Film Academy and Research Centre in association with the International Film Festival Thrissur (IFFT) is organising an International Online Short and Documentary Film Festival from August 28 to 31. The theme of the festival is ‘Alone, Together’.

“We have selected this theme ‘Alone, Together’ as an emotion, a feeling that could capture the virus-infected times that we pass through. With the lockdown, States were resolute in keeping people safe at home. But the homeless were the abandoned lot. ‘Contact’ and ‘positive’ became words with negative and bad consequences. However, this deeper crisis also made us deeply aware of the importance of coming, joining, and keeping together. ‘Alone, Together’ is about this struggle to reinstate and rekindle our passion for worldliness,” said festival director Damodar Prasad.

“At least, we are happy to celebrate a film festival at this time of the pandemic when millions are suffering, and survival becomes the critical issue. We thought like many others that it is important that we find common expression and common forums and unhindered communication to keep our hopes for life and liveliness, whatever it means to be,” he added.

The festival is expected to bring the best works in both short and documentary sections. Directors from across the world can participate with a condition that if the film is not in English, the copy with English subtitles should be submitted.

The deadline for sending entries is August 20. The best film will be given a prize money of ₹50,000 and certificate. The second best film will get ₹25,000 and certificate. Certificates will also be given to the best director, best cinematographer, best sound design, and the best editing.

To know more about the festival, visit Orange Film Academy’s dedicated page: http://orangefilmacademy.com/online-film-festival/