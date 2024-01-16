GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four-day Migration Conclave 2024 at Thiruvalla from Jan 18

January 16, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate ‘Migration Conclave 2024’ at Thiruvalla on Thursday.

The four-day event is being organised by the AKG Centre for Research and Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with the V.S. Chandrasekharan Pillai Centre for Research and Studies, Pathanamthitta. According to the organisers, the event is part of the 5th International Congress for Kerala Studies, which aims to unite the global Malayali diaspora and provide a platform for discussions on migration and its impact.

The conclave aims to tackle a wide array of topics, addressing issues, providing solutions, contemplating the future of the expatriate community, understanding the needs of immigrants in their homeland, and deliberating on matters that can benefit all sectors, fostering significant dialogue for impactful decisions.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate an international conference on Middle East on January 19 while the Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh will inaugurate the International Conference on Europe-Africa. Minister for Higher Education R Bindu will inaugurate International Conference on America-Canada and Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate an international conference on Australasia - India.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.