Four-day Migration Conclave 2024 at Thiruvalla from Jan 18

January 16, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate ‘Migration Conclave 2024’ at Thiruvalla on Thursday.

The four-day event is being organised by the AKG Centre for Research and Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with the V.S. Chandrasekharan Pillai Centre for Research and Studies, Pathanamthitta. According to the organisers, the event is part of the 5th International Congress for Kerala Studies, which aims to unite the global Malayali diaspora and provide a platform for discussions on migration and its impact.

The conclave aims to tackle a wide array of topics, addressing issues, providing solutions, contemplating the future of the expatriate community, understanding the needs of immigrants in their homeland, and deliberating on matters that can benefit all sectors, fostering significant dialogue for impactful decisions.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate an international conference on Middle East on January 19 while the Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh will inaugurate the International Conference on Europe-Africa. Minister for Higher Education R Bindu will inaugurate International Conference on America-Canada and Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate an international conference on Australasia - India.