Four-day Arangu festival begins today

December 26, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Arangu 2022, a four-day event organised jointly by the Department of Culture, Aymanam grama panchayat, Aymanam, Kudamalur and Maryathuruth Service Cooperative Banks will take off to a start here on Tuesday.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the event at a function to be held at the Narasimha Swami temple auditorium. Aymanam gram panchayat president Sabita Premji will preside over while Jose K. Mani, MP, will be the chief guest. The event will feature various art events, a food festival, Tourism Fair, Agricultural expo, and seminar sessions.