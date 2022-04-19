Four crude bombs found in vacant house
Four crude bombs were found on the terrace of a vacant house during a search operation conducted by the police at Mookeri in the Panoor police station limits on Tuesday.
The bombs were kept in plastic packet and found from the house owned by Abdul Samad. The bombs were made from an empty ice cream ball and the police have found flax threads and ammunition wicks at the scene.
