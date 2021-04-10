Four cows culled at Vithura farm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 April 2021 17:23 IST

Five samples from the farm had tested positive for bacterial infection, brucellosis

Animal Husbandry officials have launched preventive measures after a few cases of brucellosis, a zoonotic infection, was detected in animals at the Jersey Farm, Vithura. Department officials said there is no cause for concern surrounding the incident.

Four cows at the farm have been culled as a precautionary measure. Efforts are on to identify further cases and steps have been taken to contain the infection, Dr. K. M. Dileep, director, Animal Husbandry Department, said. Brucellosis is a zoonotic infection caused by the bacteria of the genus Brucella.

Advertising

Advertising

Five samples from the Vithura farm, which has over 200 cows, had tested positive for the bacterial infection during a routine inspection carried out at the farm, an official of the State Institute of Animal Diseases (SIAD) said. The bacterial infection can spread from animals to humans, most commonly through the consumption of raw or unpasteurised dairy products. But in the present case, no cases have been reported in humans so far.

The incident had sparked allegations that the farm authorities had failed to take prompt action. The District Congress Committee had issued a statement on Friday demanding action against erring officials. But department officials pointed out that no lapses had occurred in tackling the infection.