Four councillors test positive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 July 2020 23:22 IST

Mayor urges city residents to be more vigilant

Four councillors of the city Corporation have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the civic body authorities, raising concerns of increase in number of cases as some of them have been active on the ground in recent days and have come in touch with quite a few people. The councillors of Muttada, Pattom, Cheruvakkal and Vazhottukonam wards have tested positive.

Mayor K.Sreekumar said here on Wednesday that the fact that the councillors hailed from wards where relatively fewer number of cases were reported till now pointed to the seriousness of the situation. He requested the city residents to be more vigilant in the coming days.

Following requests from many councillors, the Health Department had arranged for their samples to be collected last week. However, samples from only a section of the councillors have been collected till now, according to information from the health wing.

More contacts

“The samples were collected on Saturday. The councillors might have come into contact with more people during this time. This is still being traced. One of the councillors who tested positive is from the Ulloor zone. He had visited the Ulloor zonal office two days back. Instructions have been issued to conduct tests on employees from the zonal office,” said a Corporation official.

Two weeks back, around 60 employees of the city Corporation, including contingent workers, had gone into home quarantine after two employees hailing from Poonthura tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the employees who tested positive used to work in the Secretariat health circle, while the other was employed at the Friends Janasevana Kendram at the Corporation office.

“Tests were carried out on all the employees from the Janasevana Kendram and all of it were negative. They are set to complete their quarantine period this week,” said an official.