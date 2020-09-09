Four Communist martyrs may qualify as freedom fighters

Review report to ICHR four years ago suggests deletion of martyrs of Punnapra-Vayalar, Karivelloor, Kavumbayi

The Communist movement of Kerala will be left with just four martyrs in the Independence struggle in the controversial ‘Dictionary of Martyrs India’s Freedom Struggle (1857-1947)’, if an earlier review report to the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) is accepted.

The four who may make it to the list include Aboobacker and Chirukandan of Kayyur, “who walked to the gallows shouting Inquilab Zindabad and Communist Party Zindabad” and “died as brave communists,” as mentioned in the fifth volume of the dictionary.

Abu of Mambram, a Communist and active partner in the nationalist and anti-imperialist movements, and Chattukutty, an active Communist cadre involved in the agitations for price control, wage hike, and relief to peasants, who were killed in the Tellichery police firing on September 15, 1940, would also qualify.

The report, which was submitted to the council four years ago, had suggested the deletion of the martyrs of Punnapra-Vayalar, Karivelloor, and Kavumbayi agitations as they were “riots against the interim government headed by Jawaharlal Nehru,” according to C.I. Issac, the reviewer and a member of the ICHR.

Cut-off date

All agitations that took place after September 2, 1946, the date on which the interim government led by Nehru took over the Indian administration, were suggested to be excluded. Kayyur and other Communist party agitations that took place prior to the cut-off date and its martyrs were recommended to included, Dr. Issac said.

After removing the ineligible entries, around 80 martyrs, including those who killed in the police firings at Neyyattinkara, Kollam, and Puthupally and those who died while participating in the Civil Disobedience movement from Kerala would qualify, he said.

He had also suggested the axing of the victims of the Wagon Tragedy and Malabar Rebellion as he felt that most of the Moplah outrages were communal in character and against the Hindu society and hence did not qualify to be treated as part of freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India leader Binoy Viswam, MP, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to intervene to “prevent attempts that seek to communalise our history and disturb the social fabric of the nation.”

Protesting against the suggestion to de-list the victims of the Wagon Tragedy and martyrs of the Communist movement, Mr. Viswam said the lives of these martyrs who resisted the colonial rule were integral part of the Independence struggle. “The attempts to rewrite history of the country for petty political gains will be resisted,” he said.