Four college students drown in Thrissur

October 16, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Thrissur

Three were students of St. Thomas College, Thrissur, one was a degree student of St. Aloysius College, Elthuruthu

The Hindu Bureau

Four college students drowned in the Kainur pond, near Puthur, on Monday. The police identified the deceased as Abi John, Arjun Aloysius, Nived Krishna, and Siyad Hussain.

While Abi John was a degree student of St. Aloysius College, Elthuruthu, the other three were students of St. Thomas College, Thrissur. The accident happened around 2 p.m. on Monday while the students were bathing in the pond, according to the police. The local people’s efforts to rescue them went in vain. One student was caught in the current first. Others drowned in the attempt to rescue him.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the bodies and shifted them to the Thrissur district hospital. Though the pond is only 15 ft deep, strong water current had developed in the rain that lashed the district in the past two days, according to local people.

