Kerala

Four children among 18 dead

Following is the list of passengers who were killed in Friday night’s Air India Express B-737 flight crash at Karipur.

Among the victims were four children: Sheza Fatima, 2, from Kallingal near Tirur; Azam Mohammed, 1, from Silver Hills, Kozhikode; Aysha Dua, 2, from Palakkad; and Shivatmika, 5, from Kozhikode.

The other passengers who died were Shaheer Sayeed, 38, from South Kuttur near Tirur; Lailabi K.V., 51, from Kolalomba near Edappal; Santha Marakkat, 59, from Niramarathur near Tirur; Sudheer Variyath, 45, from Kolamangalam near Valanchery; Remya Muralidharan, 32, from Kakkattil in Kozhikode district; Janaky Kunnoth, 55, from Naduvannur near Kozhikode; Sharafuddin, 35, from Pilassery near Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode; Shenobiya, 40, from Kozhikode; Shahira Banu, 29, from Kozhikode; Rajeevan C.P., 61, from Balussery in Kozhikode district; and Mohammed Riyas V.P., 24, from Chalavara near Cherpulassery in Palakkad; and Manal Ahamed, 25, from Nadapuram in Kozhikode district. Manal was six months pregnant.

Flight pilot Deepak Vasanth Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar too died in the accident.

