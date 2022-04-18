Four cases registered against inflammatory social media posts

IP addresses of suspected persons traced by the Hi-Tech Cell

Kozhikode

The city police have registered four cases as part of the continuing investigation into a series of inflammatory posts that appeared on the social media, inciting communal hatred. The cases were registered in the Kasaba and Town police station.

The IP addresses of the suspected persons were traced with the support of the Kozhikode Cyberdome and the Kerala Police Hi-Tech cell. Police sources said the four Facebook accounts were found circulating inflammatory posts related to the recent murders in Palakkad district.

Though the suspected account holders were identified, further action would be taken against them only after the verification by the Hi-Tech Cell. According to sources, some of the suspects were found claiming that anonymous persons were responsible for creating the accounts in their names.

“In the wake of a latest directive from the State Police Chief, we have already intensified the cyber patrol with the support of Cyberdome officials in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. A number of fake accounts created for the circulation of anonymous campaigns are also under the scanner,” said an officer attached to the Hi-Tech Cell. He said that the IP addresses of many such users had already been tracked for follow-up action.