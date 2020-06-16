Four cases in Kottayam

The district here on Tuesday reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 even as three persons, who were undergoing treatment for the disease, were discharged from hospitals.

According to officials, two women, aged 32 and 29, who returned from Mumbai; a 45-year-old man who returned from Muscat; and a 30-year-old woman from Thiruvalla who was undergoing home quarantine in the district; tested positive for the viral infection. Meanwhile, the test results of the samples collected from the husband and son of the 32-year-old Mumbai returnee are yet to be received.

With this, the total number of active cases in Kottayam rose to 54. Additionally, two persons who tested positive earlier are undergoing treatment in Ernakulam.

Three discharged

Meanwhile, three women, a 34-year-old from Muthukulam, a 30-year-old from Kodungoor, and a 40-year-old from Kumarakom, were discharged after they tested negative. They had returned from New Delhi, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi respectively.

Besides the three women, a person from Konni who was undergoing treatment at the hospital here, too was discharged.