Four cases in Kottayam

The district here on Tuesday reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 even as three persons, who were undergoing treatment for the disease, were discharged from hospitals.
According to officials, two women, aged 32 and 29, who returned from Mumbai; a 45-year-old man who returned from Muscat; and a 30-year-old woman from Thiruvalla who was undergoing home quarantine in the district; tested positive for the viral infection. Meanwhile, the test results of the samples collected from the husband and son of the 32-year-old Mumbai returnee are yet to be received.
With this, the total number of active cases in Kottayam rose to 54. Additionally, two persons who tested positive earlier are undergoing treatment in Ernakulam.
Three discharged
Meanwhile, three women, a 34-year-old from Muthukulam, a 30-year-old from Kodungoor, and a 40-year-old from Kumarakom, were discharged after they tested negative. They had returned from New Delhi, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi respectively.
Besides the three women, a person from Konni who was undergoing treatment at the hospital here, too was discharged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath