Kerala

Four cases in Idukki

A Correspondent IDUKKI 28 June 2020 23:22 IST
Updated: 28 June 2020 23:22 IST

The district recorded four COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

A resident of Nedumkandam who reached from Dubai; a Kodikulam resident who came from Saudi Arabia; an Udumbanchola resident who came from Italy; and a child who came with grandparents from Delhi to Nedumkandam were those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Six persons were cured of the infection on Sunday. There are 47 active cases in the district. Forty-two non-resident Indians arrived on Sunday. Of them, 20 are in home quarantine and 22 in paid quarantine centres and in corona care centres.

