KeralaAlappuzha 20 June 2020 22:56 IST
Four cases in Alappuzha
Three from abroad, one from Mumbai
Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday.
One of the patients, a 57-year-old man from Mannar, came from Abu Dhabi on June 3. The second person, a youth from Chengannur, came from Abu Dhabi on May 26.
Another person, a youth hailing from Chengannur, reached the district from Kuwait on June 13. The fourth person, a 64-year-old man from Chengannur, came by train from Mumbai on June 8.
All four have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for treatment.
Meanwhile, 12 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have tested negative for the disease.
