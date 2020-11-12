Kerala

Four candidates submit nominations in Thrissur

United effort: With local body elections round the corner, the wife-husband pair of Mini and Sajeev drawing graffiti at Thrikkur in Thrissur. The couple have been doing the work for 15 years.  

Four candidates submitted nomination papers for local body elections in the district on Thursday, the on which the process started. One nomination paper each was submitted in Thekkumkara, Vadanappally, Valappad and Velukkara.

Nominations can be submitted till November 19. The scrutiny of papers will be held at the office of the Returning Officers on November 20.

The last day for withdrawing papers is November 23. The elections to the local bodies will be held in Thrissur in the second phase on December 10.

Meanwhile, the Congress released the list of candidates on Thursday.

Collector takes charge

The District Collector took over the administrative charge of the city Corporation on the day as the tenure of the local bodies have ended.

