Four boys escape from child care centre
Four residents of a child care centre in Thampanoor were reported to have gone missing on Thursday. While one of them was located in his house, the Thampanoor police have been conducting a search to trace the whereabouts of the three other boys.
The boys were reported to have escaped after removing the grills of a toilet window around 3 p.m. They are believed to have been sent recently to the facility run by an NGO by the district child welfare committee for counselling.
