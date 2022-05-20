Kerala

Four boys escape from child care centre

Four residents of a child care centre in Thampanoor were reported to have gone missing on Thursday. While one of them was located in his house, the Thampanoor police have been conducting a search to trace the whereabouts of the three other boys.

The boys were reported to have escaped after removing the grills of a toilet window around 3 p.m. They are believed to have been sent recently to the facility run by an NGO by the district child welfare committee for counselling.


