ADVERTISEMENT

Four bonemeal units in Edayar to face music for violation of environmental norms

Published - October 21, 2024 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has decided to issue closure notices to four bonemeal units in the Edayar industrial area for alleged violation of norms under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the board on Monday directed the Environmental Surveillance Centre of the board in Eloor to issue the notice to National Industries, Yeoman Bone and Allied Products, Nelkathir Bone Industries and Biocon Organics Private Ltd. The notices will be issued to the units on Tuesday.

The board had earlier issued notices asking why action, including closure, should not be taken for not observing proper odour control systems as per the norms prescribed. The inspections carried out by the board had found that ack of proper maintenance had impacted the functioning of the odour control systems in the industrial units, said sources.

A study by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, in September 2023 had found that biofilters, used to remove pollutants and odour from air impacted by industrial and manufacturing processes, were not functioning properly in the units involved in rubber, meat and waste processing in the Edayar industrial area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The maintenance of biofilter units has to be done at regular intervals. The units have to ensure proper sizing of biofilters and loading quantity of packing materials based on the emission. Biofilters should be integrated with proper humidifiers or condenser systems, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US