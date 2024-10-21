Four bonemeal units in Edayar to face music for violation of environmental norms

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has decided to issue closure notices to four bonemeal units in the Edayar industrial area for alleged violation of norms under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981.

The chairman of the board on Monday directed the Environmental Surveillance Centre of the board in Eloor to issue the notice to National Industries, Yeoman Bone and Allied Products, Nelkathir Bone Industries and Biocon Organics Private Ltd. The notices will be issued to the units on Tuesday.

The board had earlier issued notices asking why action, including closure, should not be taken for not observing proper odour control systems as per the norms prescribed. The inspections carried out by the board had found that ack of proper maintenance had impacted the functioning of the odour control systems in the industrial units, said sources.

A study by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, in September 2023 had found that biofilters, used to remove pollutants and odour from air impacted by industrial and manufacturing processes, were not functioning properly in the units involved in rubber, meat and waste processing in the Edayar industrial area.

The maintenance of biofilter units has to be done at regular intervals. The units have to ensure proper sizing of biofilters and loading quantity of packing materials based on the emission. Biofilters should be integrated with proper humidifiers or condenser systems, it said.