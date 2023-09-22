ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for possession of 60 kg of ganja

September 22, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A team led by Assistant Excise Commissioner T. Anikumar nabbed the accused

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials arrested four people with alleged possession of nearly 60kg of ganja from near Pachalloor on Thursday.

A team led by Assistant Excise Commissioner T. Anikumar, head of the State Excise Enforcement Squad, apprehended Jesim of Chullimanoor, Sajeer, Mujeeb and Raji of Beemapally, from near Anchamkallu.

Jesim and Sajeer are suspected to have smuggled the contraband in several sacks in a car from Andhra Pradesh, while the others had purportedly come to the location to collect the consignment. They were allegedly caught red-handed on the basis of a tip-off.

