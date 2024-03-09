Four arrested over bribery charge at Kerala University youth festival

March 09, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024 was mired in controversy after four persons, including judges, were arrested for allegedly receiving bribes to manipulate the results of a competition event on Saturday.

Bribery allegations over the Margamkali competition held at University College late Friday forced a temporary suspension of the festival and threatened to jeopardise the rest of the annual event.

Three judges Shaji, Shibin and Jomet, and an alleged middleman Sooraj, were apprehended by the Cantonment police following a complaint by the university union.

Incriminating texts

According to union chairperson Vijay Vimal, the mobile phones of the judges were collected by the organisers in adherence to a rule introduced for the festival this year. When several calls were received from one number, the organisers examined the mobile phones with the consent of the judges. They purportedly found incriminating chat messages with agents to influence the outcome of the competitions.

These messages apparently validated allegations raised by several participants after one college was declared the winner of the Margamkali event despite having committed errors. The event continued till 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The appellate committee has decided to re-conduct the Margamkali competition on March 11, the concluding day. Considering complaints of biased judgement that arose over the Thiruvathirakali competition on Friday, the committee has decided to suspend the results until a final decision is taken.

Tough competition

University College and Mar Ivanios College continued to be engaged in a tight competition for victory by amassing 103 and 95 points respectively until 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

The winners of the various solo competition items were: Recitation - Malayalam: Karthika Pradosh of Christian College, Kattakada; Recitation – Sanskrit: Gourinandana B.R. of Government College of Teacher Education, Thiruvananthapuram; Painting: Sreenandini K.R. of University College, Thiruvananthapuram; Cartooning: Adee Dravid R.G. of Bishop Jesudasan Arts and Science College, Thiruvananthapuram; Western vocal (Solo): Riya Anna Roy of Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram; Clay modelling: Sreenandini K.R. of University College; Recitation – Arabic: Arshida C.P. of Kerala University Campus; Recitation – Tamil: Heera H.R. of Government College for Women; Recitation – Hindi: Saumya Nair of Sree Narayana Guru College for Advanced Studies, Alappuzha; Recitation – English: Adithya Lekshmi P.B. of Government College for Women; Kerala Nadanam (female): Sreelekshmi M.J. of Sree Swathi Thirunal College for Music, and Krishna V.A. of Government College for Women; Poetry writing – Hindi: Rajika J.R. of Government College of Teacher Education; Poetry writing – English: Parvathi A. of KUCTE, Alappuzha; Poetry writing – Tamil: Jothish B. of Kerala Law Academy Law College; Poetry writing – Malayalam: Haripriya C. of University College; Classical music (female): Kanmony S. of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music; Kathaprasangam (transgender): Adhil A.S. of University College; Kathaprasangam (female): Madhavi Puthumana of Mar Ivanios College; and Percussion instrument – Tabala: Dev Sankar S.R. of Mar Ivanios College.

The winners of the group events were: Arabanamuttu: National College, Ambalathara and Mar Ivanios College; Folk song: University College; Western vocal: Mar Ivanios College and Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram; Kerala Nadanam: Mar Ivanios College; and Duffmutt: Kerala University Campus, A.J. College of Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, and University College.