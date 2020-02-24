Four arrested on murder charge

Four persons, suspected to be involved in the murder and abandoning of the body in a sack at Marayur, were arrested on Monday.
The body was found by people living near the area on Monday morning.
The victim was Mariyappan, 70, father of former grama panchayat president and present ward member Usha Thampidurai.
Mariyappan, an astrologer, was in Tamil Nadu and returned to Marayur on Sunday night.
Instead of going to his house, he stayed with his friends in a rented house.
Quarrel
It is suspected that Mariyappan was killed following a quarrel after they consumed alcohol.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.