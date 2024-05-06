GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four arrested on charge of role in share market scam

Police say they are part of a large network that defrauds people through false promises of lucrative returns in the share market. A person who deposited ₹31 lakh at the behest of the gang lodged a complaint after he lost even the principal amount

May 06, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The police have apprehended four people, all natives of Malappuram, on charge of being involved in a scam that defrauded many people through false promises of lucrative returns in the share market.

Rizwan Mubashir, 23; P.P. Arsalmon, 24; M. Aziz, 31; and C.P. Tajuddin, alias Saju, 40; were taken into custody and produced in court on Monday. They were remanded for two weeks.

The arrests followed a complaint lodged by Sanjay Kumar Krishna, a resident of Thrikannad in the district. Mr. Krishna alleged monetary fraud through a bogus share market application after depositing ₹31,92,785 in various accounts between January 8 and February 6, 2024.

On messaging platforms

The deposits were made via a WhatsApp group called Jonathan Simon Institutional Strategist Cent and a fake trading app Alpaxipro. He said he did not get the promised dividends and lost the principal amount too.

The police said the accused employed messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram to entice victims. Through the trading app, they misled individuals into believing that their investments were profitable, prompting them to deposit significant sums.

While the four arrested persons facilitated withdrawal of funds deposited by victims in bank accounts in the State, the police do not consider them the masterminds behind the scam. Their role primarily involved assisting in the withdrawal process and opening bank accounts.

Arrested in Hyderabad

Investigations have identified Kabir and Naushad, along with two others from Malappuram district, as accomplices of the gang. Investigators say that Kabir and Naushad, residents of Hosdurg, have a history of fraudulent activities, with cases reported against them in Hyderabad. They were arrested by the Telangana police in connection with a nationwide online fraud case amounting to ₹26 crore, where they allegedly duped job-seekers. The duo operated from Dubai and utilised VPN technology to evade law.

Prior to their arrest in Telangana, Kabir and Naushad were also accused of perpetrating fraud under the guise of Olavankara Construction within the jurisdiction of the Hosdurg police limits.

The police investigation has indicated that the masterminds of online fraud with large networks are outside Kerala. The accused were caught by a police team led by Bekal Dy.SP Jayan Dominic. The investigation team consisted of Bekal CI Arunsha, ASI Joseph, Jayaprakash and senior police officers Deepak, Ragesh, and Seema.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.