Four arrested on charge of role in share market scam

May 06, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The police have apprehended four people, all natives of Malappuram, on charge of being involved in a scam that defrauded many people through false promises of lucrative returns in the share market.

Rizwan Mubashir, 23; P.P. Arsalmon, 24; M. Aziz, 31; and C.P. Tajuddin, alias Saju, 40; were taken into custody and produced in court on Monday. They were remanded for two weeks.

The arrests followed a complaint lodged by Sanjay Kumar Krishna, a resident of Thrikannad in the district. Mr. Krishna alleged monetary fraud through a bogus share market application after depositing ₹31,92,785 in various accounts between January 8 and February 6, 2024.

On messaging platforms

The deposits were made via a WhatsApp group called Jonathan Simon Institutional Strategist Cent and a fake trading app Alpaxipro. He said he did not get the promised dividends and lost the principal amount too.

The police said the accused employed messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram to entice victims. Through the trading app, they misled individuals into believing that their investments were profitable, prompting them to deposit significant sums.

While the four arrested persons facilitated withdrawal of funds deposited by victims in bank accounts in the State, the police do not consider them the masterminds behind the scam. Their role primarily involved assisting in the withdrawal process and opening bank accounts.

Arrested in Hyderabad

Investigations have identified Kabir and Naushad, along with two others from Malappuram district, as accomplices of the gang. Investigators say that Kabir and Naushad, residents of Hosdurg, have a history of fraudulent activities, with cases reported against them in Hyderabad. They were arrested by the Telangana police in connection with a nationwide online fraud case amounting to ₹26 crore, where they allegedly duped job-seekers. The duo operated from Dubai and utilised VPN technology to evade law.

Prior to their arrest in Telangana, Kabir and Naushad were also accused of perpetrating fraud under the guise of Olavankara Construction within the jurisdiction of the Hosdurg police limits.

The police investigation has indicated that the masterminds of online fraud with large networks are outside Kerala. The accused were caught by a police team led by Bekal Dy.SP Jayan Dominic. The investigation team consisted of Bekal CI Arunsha, ASI Joseph, Jayaprakash and senior police officers Deepak, Ragesh, and Seema.