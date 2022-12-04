Four arrested on charge of chain snatching in Kochi

December 04, 2022 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of four women from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the North police on Saturday on the charge of snatching chains at crowded locales in the city, mainly places of worship and in buses.

Anitha, 57, Sandhya, 34, Ambika, 31, and Lakshmi, 45, were arrested in a case related to snatching of a gold chain weighing over 12 grams from a woman who was attending prayers at St. Antony’s shrine at Kaloor.

CCTV visuals showed them leave the church premises in an autorickshaw and proceed to Thammanam where they were staying on rent for the past seven years under the garb of cloth traders.

Sandhya had cases registered against her for thefts at temples at Kodungallur and Vaikom.

Arrested under KAAPA

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested a youth under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) on Saturday and sent to preventive detention. Sajad Thoppilparambil, 32, of Vedimara, a habitual offender, was slapped with provisions of the Act based on a report filed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. He had been charged with attempted murder, causing hurt, kidnapping, theft, cheating, obstructing government servants from discharging their duty, and destruction of public property under the Arms Act.

He had undergone six months preventive detention under the Act in February and was again charged with attempt to murder in Aluva.

