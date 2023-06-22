ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in narcotics cases

June 22, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department has arrested four people with alleged possession of over 64 g of MDMA at the Amaravila checkpost in separate cases recorded within two days.

Nikhil Lal, 33, and Rahul, 29, of Kadakampally were allegedly nabbed with 46.454 g of MDMA while they were travelling in a bus from Nagercoil on Thursday. Nikhil, who has been accused in several narcotics cases registered by the police and Excise departments, is known to have been smuggling such contraband from Bengaluru in large quantities.

Another passenger who came from Nagercoil, Naasif, 26, of Kulathupuzha, was caught with alleged possession of 7.4 g of MDMA in another case.

Justin Raj, a native of Vattappara, was arrested allegedly with 10.15 g of MDMA on Wednesday. He has been accused of peddling narcotic substances in and around Technopark, official sources said.

