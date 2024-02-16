GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four arrested in Kochi bar firing case

February 16, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Town North police have made four more arrests in connection with the alleged firing at a city bar.

The arrested are A.I. Thanzir, 23, of Mala, Akhil Singh, 25, of Kozhancherry, T.S. Reneesh, 24, of Angamaly, and Ananthu Murali of Parakkadavu. They were accused of helping those involved in the incident flee. The alleged firing took place at Edassery Mansion bar at Kathrikadavu that left three bar employees injured, two with bullet wounds.

Meanwhile, the police have released the photo of the key accused, identified as Vineeth aka Kombara Vineeth of Parakkadavu. The police have intensified their social media campaign to track him down.

He is believed to be in the district. He had allegedly fired the 7.62mm pistol at the bar employees.

Three teams under Deputy Police Commissioner S. Sudarshan have intensified the manhunt. The mobile phone of the accused remains switched off.

