Four arrested in Kerala’s Thrissur for gold heist after attacking jewellery shop owners

Published - November 22, 2024 11:32 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons have been arrested by the Thrissur police in Kerala in connection with an attack on a jewellery shop owner in Perinthalmanna and the subsequent theft of gold.

The suspects, identified as Prabinlal and Lijin Rajan from Kannur, and Satishan and Nikhil from Varandarappilly, Thrissur, are currently in police custody and being interrogated by the Thrissur East Police.

However, the stolen gold has not been recovered from their possession. The police believe that there are five more members in the gang.

The group is responsible for attacking jewellery shop owner Yusuf and his brother Shanavas while they were riding a scooter in Perinthalmanna. The gang stole gold reportedly worth around ₹2 crore. They followed the victims in a car before launching the attack. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. and CCTV footage has revealed that the car had been tailing the scooter from the jewellery shop.

The jewellery owner was taking the gold home after closing the shop, according to the police sources.

