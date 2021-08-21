Four arrested in honeytrap case in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD

21 August 2021 02:11 IST

Four persons, including two women, have been arrested in a honeytrap case.

The Hosdurg police arrested Umar, his wife Fatima, Iqbal, and Sajitha from Payyanur. The four were arrested on a complaint by a resident of Kadavathra, Kochi, who was caught in the honeytrap and made to part with money and gold.

According to the police, Sajitha was involved in similar cases before.

Sajitha got acquainted with the victim over the phone and the victim came to Kanhangad on August 2. However, without his knowledge, their private moments in the bedroom were filmed. They used the visuals to blackmail him and demanded several lakhs of rupees for not releasing the video.

The complainant allegedly paid ₹3.75 lakh and gave 7.5 sovereigns of gold. But even after this, when the accused kept demanding more money, the victim approached the police.

The police suspect that there are more people in the group and an investigation is on in this connection.