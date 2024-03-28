ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in connection with Neyyattinkara murder

March 28, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Adithyan, a 23-year-old man, near the Kodangavila junction at Neyyattinkara on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Jibin J.S., 25, Athyannur; Manoj, 19, Nellimoodu; Abhijith, 18, Vizhinjam; and Rejith, 23, Kanjiramkulam.

Adithyan was hacked to death by a gang around 7.15 p.m. on Wednesday. It was suspected that a dispute over a financial matter had led to his murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Neyyattinkara police picked up the four from Tamil Nadu acting on a tip-off received by Rural SP Kiran Narayan, a statement issued by the police said. The accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court-1, Neyyattinkara, and remanded to judicial custody.

A police team consisting of DySP S. Amminikuttan, Neyyattinkara inspector Vipin A. C., sub inspector Vipin Kumar S., assistant sub inspector Saritha V. M. and senior civil police officer Libu made the arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US