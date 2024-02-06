Four arrested in abuse of minor girl

February 06, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Pathanamthitta district police probing the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl in Perunad arrested four persons in this connection recently.

Three of the arrested persons were identified as Joyal Thomas, Sajjad and Muhammad Rafi while the fourth accused was a minor boy aged below 18 years of age.

Joyal Thomas, a native of Madathummoozhy, near Perunad, was an active member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India zonal committee in Perunad and also served as its president. Muhammad Rafi, a native of Chittar, is employed with the Kerala State Electricity Board.

The case pertained to the abuse of the minor girl, a Class XI student in Perunad, by several persons. The police have booked cases against 13 persons for abusing the girl, besides six others for circulating a video footage of the abuse. A search is on to trace the remaining accused.

The abuse came to light when the victim was subjected to counselling by the Child Welfare Committee after she had shown reluctance to go to school. The accused had established connection with the victim through social media and subjected her to abuse since June 2021.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. The minor boy is slated to be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.