Four arrested for violence, burglary

July 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vattiyurkavu police on Tuesday arrested four youths for allegedly unleashing violence and burgling several shops at Vettikonam a few days ago.

The accused were identified as Anish of Manikanteswaram, Sudheesh of Vettikonam, Rajeev of Nettayam and Kumar of Vettikonam. They are suspected to be part of a gang of 10 who purportedly hacked some people before vandalising parked autorickshaws and burgling some shops in the locality around 10 p.m. on July 7. The gang had come in a car and on two motorcycles. Efforts are under way to nab the other accused, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.