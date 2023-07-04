ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for violence, burglary

July 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vattiyurkavu police on Tuesday arrested four youths for allegedly unleashing violence and burgling several shops at Vettikonam a few days ago.

The accused were identified as Anish of Manikanteswaram, Sudheesh of Vettikonam, Rajeev of Nettayam and Kumar of Vettikonam. They are suspected to be part of a gang of 10 who purportedly hacked some people before vandalising parked autorickshaws and burgling some shops in the locality around 10 p.m. on July 7. The gang had come in a car and on two motorcycles. Efforts are under way to nab the other accused, the police said.

