Four arrested for vandalism, assault in Kerala capital

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 25, 2022 20:51 IST

The Chirayinkeezhu police arrested four people in connection with the alleged vandalism of an autorickshaw and attempted assault of the driver a few days ago.

The police identified the accused as Anoop, 32, Manu, 32, Sonu, 21, and Vishnu, 25, of Azhoor. They have been accused of destroying the vehicle following a dispute with the driver, Sakeer, on August 19.

The gang had been involved in an argument with the complainant regarding the participation of children in a Sree Krishna Jayanti procession from a temple in Azhoor on August 18. The assailants then attempted to attack Sakeer, the police said.

