Four arrested for vandalism, assault in Kerala capital

Four arrested for vandalism, assault in Kerala capitalTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM
The Chirayinkeezhu police arrested four people in connection with the alleged vandalism of an autorickshaw and attempted assault of the driver a few days ago.
The police identified the accused as Anoop, 32, Manu, 32, Sonu, 21, and Vishnu, 25, of Azhoor. They have been accused of destroying the vehicle following a dispute with the driver, Sakeer, on August 19.
The gang had been involved in an argument with the complainant regarding the participation of children in a Sree Krishna Jayanti procession from a temple in Azhoor on August 18. The assailants then attempted to attack Sakeer, the police said.
