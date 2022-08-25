Four arrested for vandalism, assault in Kerala capital

The Chirayinkeezhu police arrested four people in connection with the alleged vandalism of an autorickshaw and attempted assault of the driver a few days ago.

The police identified the accused as Anoop, 32, Manu, 32, Sonu, 21, and Vishnu, 25, of Azhoor. They have been accused of destroying the vehicle following a dispute with the driver, Sakeer, on August 19.

The gang had been involved in an argument with the complainant regarding the participation of children in a Sree Krishna Jayanti procession from a temple in Azhoor on August 18. The assailants then attempted to attack Sakeer, the police said.