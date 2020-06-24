Four arrested for issuing death threat to actor

KOCHI

Gang visits her home in guise of wedding proposal

The Maradu police have arrested four persons on charge of threatening to endanger the life of actor Shamna Kasim besides attempt to extortion.

The arrested have been identified as Rafeeque, 30; Ramesh, 35; Sarath, 25; and Ashraf, 52; all residents of Thrissur.

They were summoned to the station and arrested on Monday evening.

The police had registered a case on the petition of the actor’s mother. The incident had taken place before the lockdown, and according to the petitioner, the lockdown delayed the lodging of a formal petition, the police said.

The petition was that a few people had got in touch with the actor’s family in the garb of a wedding proposal. They claimed to be from a respectable family in Kozhikode, which later emerged to be a lie, and a few of them came to see the actor at her home in Maradu on the pretext of taking the proposal forward. However, the arrested were neither part of that entourage nor was the proposed bridegroom.

“The petition claims that the party, however, captured pictures and videos of the house and property raising suspicion. Later, they allegedly threatened to endanger the life of the actor and attempted extortion to spare her,” said C. Vinod, Inspector, Maradu.

Ms. Kasim, the police said, was now away in Hyderabad for a film shoot. Incidentally, the proposed bridegroom only made contact over the phone but never revealed himself over the video.