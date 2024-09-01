Four arrested for alleged abduction, sexual abuse of minor girl

Four persons were arrested by the Njarakkal police on charge of abducting and sexually abusing a minor girl.

The arrested are in their 20s from Aluva, Malappuram, Munambam, and Nayarambalam. According to the police, the accused lured in the girl by promising to take her on a tour. They allegedly roamed around with the girl in a car in places like Cherai and Alangad.

While one of them allegedly abducted the girl, two others were accused of sexually abusing her by giving her intoxicated drinks. The fourth person was accused of pushing her into hallucination by giving her various drugs. The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.