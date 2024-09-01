ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for alleged abduction, sexual abuse of minor girl

Published - September 01, 2024 01:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested by the Njarakkal police on charge of abducting and sexually abusing a minor girl.

The arrested are in their 20s from Aluva, Malappuram, Munambam, and Nayarambalam. According to the police, the accused lured in the girl by promising to take her on a tour. They allegedly roamed around with the girl in a car in places like Cherai and Alangad.

While one of them allegedly abducted the girl, two others were accused of sexually abusing her by giving her intoxicated drinks. The fourth person was accused of pushing her into hallucination by giving her various drugs. The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

