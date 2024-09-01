GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested for alleged abduction, sexual abuse of minor girl

Published - September 01, 2024 01:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested by the Njarakkal police on charge of abducting and sexually abusing a minor girl.

The arrested are in their 20s from Aluva, Malappuram, Munambam, and Nayarambalam. According to the police, the accused lured in the girl by promising to take her on a tour. They allegedly roamed around with the girl in a car in places like Cherai and Alangad.

While one of them allegedly abducted the girl, two others were accused of sexually abusing her by giving her intoxicated drinks. The fourth person was accused of pushing her into hallucination by giving her various drugs. The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.