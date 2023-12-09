ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for abducting minor girl

December 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodumon police have arrested four youths on charges of abducting a 14-year-old girl from her home in an autorickshaw. The arrested have been identified as V.S. Arun (24), Saju Saji (22), Aji Shashi (18), and Abhishek (22). As per the case, Arun abducted the girl from her house at 9 p.m. on Friday night with the intention of marrying her. On an alert, the police traced the vehicle to an isolated location, near Chandanappally, and arrested the accused. The girl, meanwhile, was sent along with her parents.

