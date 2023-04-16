ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested after youth attacked in Thrissur

April 16, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Police have arrested four persons in connection with a mob attack against a youth at Killimangalam, near Chelakkara, alleging areca nut theft.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abbas, 48, a trader of areca nut, his brother Ibrahim, 41, their relatives Althaf, 21, and neighbour Kabeer, 35. There are more people involved in the case, according to the police.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim has been identified as Santhosh, 32, of Vettikkattirii.

As there were frequent thefts of areca nuts, CCTV cameras were installed at the house of Abbas, an areca nut wholesale trader at Chelakkara. It is alleged that when they noticed presence of the alleged thief in the wee hours of Saturday, the trader alerted his neighbours. They allegedly tied up and manhandled Santhosh. The police have recovered CCTV visuals of the attack. 

Santhosh, who was injured critically in the attack, is undergoing treatment in Thrissur Medical College Hospital. According to the local residents, Santhosh got head injury when he fell from a compound wall.

