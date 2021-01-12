Four acres of encroached land retained

IDUKKI

12 January 2021 17:44 IST

The land is govt.-owned and has high commercial value

The Revenue authorities have retained around four acres of encroached land at Nallathanny, near Wagamon, as per an order issued by District Collector H. Dinesan.

The order comes after it was found that Vijayakumar, a native of Chemmannu, near Elappara, had encroached upon over four acres of land. The encroachment was noticed on verification after Mr. Vijayakumar approached the Peerumade special tahsildar with an application for assignment of the land.

Advertising

Advertising

He had also planted cardamom on the encroached land. The land verification found that the said land was part of a 30-acre government land with high commercial value. The aim was to encroach more areas of land there, according to Revenue Department officials.

The verification revealed that there was no agricultural land there and further action on the application was blocked. Later, he submitted an appeal before the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and after verification, the RDO too rejected it. Following this, the Collector ordered for retaining the land and a notice board was erected there.

An official of the Revenue Department said that the aim was to encroach a vast area of land.

A Vigilance probe was underway into the shady land deals in the district and action would be taken against the encroachments, if any, at Devikulam and Peerumade taluks, said Mr. Dinesan.