Four acres of encroached land retained

The Revenue authorities have retained around four acres of encroached land at Nallathanny, near Wagamon, as per an order issued by District Collector H. Dinesan.
The order comes after it was found that Vijayakumar, a native of Chemmannu, near Elappara, had encroached upon over four acres of land. The encroachment was noticed on verification after Mr. Vijayakumar approached the Peerumade special tahsildar with an application for assignment of the land.
He had also planted cardamom on the encroached land. The land verification found that the said land was part of a 30-acre government land with high commercial value. The aim was to encroach more areas of land there, according to Revenue Department officials.
The verification revealed that there was no agricultural land there and further action on the application was blocked. Later, he submitted an appeal before the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and after verification, the RDO too rejected it. Following this, the Collector ordered for retaining the land and a notice board was erected there.
An official of the Revenue Department said that the aim was to encroach a vast area of land.
A Vigilance probe was underway into the shady land deals in the district and action would be taken against the encroachments, if any, at Devikulam and Peerumade taluks, said Mr. Dinesan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath