Four accused in murder of autorickshaw driver remanded

June 29, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four youths who allegedly bludgeoned a man to death a few hours before his daughter’s marriage at Kallambalam near here were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

The Kallambalam police arrested the accused persons, Jishnu, Jijin, Shyam and Manu, on Wednesday for the murder of Raju, an autorickshaw driver who hailed from Vadasserikonam.

While the police firmly believe that there are no more persons directly involved in the assault, efforts are under way to identify people who could have abetted the attack and provided support to the gang.

