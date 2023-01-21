ADVERTISEMENT

Four accomplices of notorious goon Om Prakash accused in Pattoor case surrender

January 21, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four accomplices of notorious goon Om Prakash who were wanted for their roles in an alleged bid to murder four youths in Pattoor two weeks ago surrendered at the Vanchiyoor District Court on Saturday.

The accused, Arif, 31, Asif, 35, Jomon Ramesh, 24, all hailing from Mettukada, and Renjith, 21, of Kanjirampara, surrendered at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court XI here. These are the first four accused in the case. They have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The police will initiate efforts to obtain their custody, said official sources.

The gang led by Om Prakash was purportedly involved in an attempt to murder four youths, including Muttada native Nidhin, a builder, near Pattoor on January 8. The police had come under fire for the delay in apprehending those accused in the case. While attempts have been made to trace Om Prakash to New Delhi, such efforts have proved futile.

The District Crime Branch team that has been probing the case raided a flat owned by the history-sheeter at Kowdiar late in the day. A vehicle allegedly used for the crime was earlier seized from the house.

