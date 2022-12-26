Founders of Kerala-based Genrobotics selected for Adani Group fellowship

December 26, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The founders of Genrobotic Innovations, a Kerala-based company that has come up with robotic solutions in various sectors, have been selected for a fellowship instituted by corporate major Adani Group.

The fellowship will help Genrobotics expand its venture to more sectors and develop solutions to address various social problems, a press note issued by the Adani Group here said. The venture, headquartered at Technopark here, is co-founded by Vimal Govind M.K., Arun George, Rashid K., and Nikhil N.P.

Beginning as a start-up, Genrobotics had made a big impact by developing the world’s first robotic scavenger Bandicoot in an effort to eliminate manual scavenging that would provide respite for workers engaged in manhole cleaning.

Priti Adani, chairperson, Adani Foundation, said the fellowship would help Genrobotics accelerate its mission to phase out manual scavenging and Adani Group would be part of it. The products of Genrobotics such as Bandicoot would be deployed in ports, airports and other townships under the Adani Group, she said.

Vimal Govind, who is also director of Genrobotic Innovations, said Bandicoot was developed as the world’s first robotic scavenger that could eliminate the need for humans to enter manholes to a great extent and transform sanitation workers into robotic operators. Bandicoot robots are currently deployed in 17 States of India and three Union Territories, he said.

“The technology was developed with the goal of improving sanitation workers’ safety and dignity, as well as bringing about positive changes in their community. We are working on more innovations in the sanitation sector and this fellowship will boost our research and development team,” he added.

Genrobotics had recently launched its new robotic gait trainer, G-Gaiter, for the healthcare segment to aid faster recovery from gait disabilities.