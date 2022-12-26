ADVERTISEMENT

Founders of Kerala-based Genrobotics selected for Adani Group fellowship

December 26, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Fellowship expected to help Genrobotics expand its venture to more sectors and develop solutions to address various social problems

The Hindu Bureau

Co-founders of Genrobotic Innovations (from left) Nikhil N.P., Rashid K., Vimal Govind M.K. and Arun George with Adani Group chairman and founder Gautam Adani (centre). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The founders of Genrobotic Innovations, a Kerala-based company that has come up with robotic solutions in various sectors, have been selected for a fellowship instituted by corporate major Adani Group.    

The fellowship will help Genrobotics expand its venture to more sectors and develop solutions to address various social problems, a press note issued by the Adani Group here said. The venture, headquartered at Technopark here, is co-founded by Vimal Govind M.K., Arun George, Rashid K., and Nikhil N.P.

Beginning as a start-up, Genrobotics had made a big impact by developing the world’s first robotic scavenger Bandicoot in an effort to eliminate manual scavenging that would provide respite for workers engaged in manhole cleaning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Priti Adani, chairperson, Adani Foundation, said the fellowship would help Genrobotics accelerate its mission to phase out manual scavenging and Adani Group would be part of it. The products of Genrobotics such as Bandicoot would be deployed in ports, airports and other townships under the Adani Group, she said.

Vimal Govind, who is also director of Genrobotic Innovations, said Bandicoot was developed as the world’s first robotic scavenger that could eliminate the need for humans to enter manholes to a great extent and transform sanitation workers into robotic operators. Bandicoot robots are currently deployed in 17 States of India and three Union Territories, he said.

“The technology was developed with the goal of improving sanitation workers’ safety and dignity, as well as bringing about positive changes in their community. We are working on more innovations in the sanitation sector and this fellowship will boost our research and development team,” he added.

Genrobotics had recently launched its new robotic gait trainer, G-Gaiter, for the healthcare segment to aid faster recovery from gait disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US