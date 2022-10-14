Founder of Poorna Publications N.E. Balakrishna Marar dead

Founder of TBS Book Stall and Poorna Publications

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 14, 2022 23:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

N.E. Balakrishna Marar, founder and owner of the Kozhikode-based Poorna Publications, passed away here on Friday of age-related ailments. He had celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday.

Mr. Marar came to Kozhikode from Thodeekalam in Kannur as a boy, who dropped out of school in standard six, in search of livelihood. He started his journey as a newspaper boy who sold books in the afternoon. He even worked as a waiter in a restaurant and ran a bunk shop at Thanjavur for some time. But he came back to Kozhikode and started selling books on foot.

In his autobiography Kannerinte Madhuryam, he explains how he cycled from Feroke to Mavoor and to Koyilandy in search of book lovers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He later set up the Touring Book Stall better known as TBS, delivering books on the doorstep for anyone in need. TBS later grew into publishing business and into Poorna Publishing.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Marar is survived by his wife, Sarojam, son N.E. Manohar and daughter Anitha Sethumadhavan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app