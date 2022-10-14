Founder of Poorna Publications N.E. Balakrishna Marar dead

Founder of TBS Book Stall and Poorna Publications

N.E. Balakrishna Marar, founder and owner of the Kozhikode-based Poorna Publications, passed away here on Friday of age-related ailments. He had celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday.

Mr. Marar came to Kozhikode from Thodeekalam in Kannur as a boy, who dropped out of school in standard six, in search of livelihood. He started his journey as a newspaper boy who sold books in the afternoon. He even worked as a waiter in a restaurant and ran a bunk shop at Thanjavur for some time. But he came back to Kozhikode and started selling books on foot.

In his autobiography Kannerinte Madhuryam, he explains how he cycled from Feroke to Mavoor and to Koyilandy in search of book lovers.

He later set up the Touring Book Stall better known as TBS, delivering books on the doorstep for anyone in need. TBS later grew into publishing business and into Poorna Publishing.

Mr. Marar is survived by his wife, Sarojam, son N.E. Manohar and daughter Anitha Sethumadhavan.