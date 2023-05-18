ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for standard design factory

May 18, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve laying the foundation stone for a standard design factory at the Kinfra Film and Video Park at Kazhakuttam in the capital on Wednesday. 

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve laid the foundation stone for the construction of a standard design factory at the Kinfra Film and Video Park at Kazhakuttam in the capital on Wednesday. The factory is being constructed under the aegis of Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra).

Spread across 2 lakh sq ft and envisaged to have over six floors with modern facilities, the standard design factory will have as its prime objective the promotion of IT/IT-based industries. The project, which is expected to be completed by November 2025, is being undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹80 crore.

On completion of the project, it is expected to provide employment opportunities to at least 5,000 people directly and around 7,500 indirectly. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, Kazhakuttam, presided over the function. Chief Secretary V.P.Joy delivered the keynote address. Santhosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director, KINFRA, Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, George Kutty Augusty, Chairman, Kinfra Film and Video Park and others were present.

