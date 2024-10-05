ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for Pallium India Home

Published - October 05, 2024 06:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

High Court judge Devan Ramachandran unveils a plaque after laying the foundation stone for the Pallium India Home in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran has emphasised the vital importance of palliative care and its impact on the life of citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a function to lay the foundation stone for the Pallium India Home here on Saturday, he lauded the organisation for its pioneering work in taking the service to those who need it most.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, in his address, highlighted the critical role of organisations like Pallium India in filling the gaps in the health-care system by providing palliative care to much-needed communities.

Founder, Pallium India, M. R. Rajagopal, chairman Binod Hariharan, trustee S.M. Vijayanand were among those present on the occasion. A pressnote issued by Pallium India said the new facility would provide holistic care, encompassing medical, psychological and emotional support to patients and their families.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US