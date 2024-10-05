Foundation stone laid for Pallium India Home

Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran has emphasised the vital importance of palliative care and its impact on the life of citizens.

Addressing a function to lay the foundation stone for the Pallium India Home here on Saturday, he lauded the organisation for its pioneering work in taking the service to those who need it most.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, in his address, highlighted the critical role of organisations like Pallium India in filling the gaps in the health-care system by providing palliative care to much-needed communities.

Founder, Pallium India, M. R. Rajagopal, chairman Binod Hariharan, trustee S.M. Vijayanand were among those present on the occasion. A pressnote issued by Pallium India said the new facility would provide holistic care, encompassing medical, psychological and emotional support to patients and their families.