Foundation stone laid for new school building at Munderi

Former Member of Parliament and chairman of Mudra Education Committee K.K. Ragesh laid the foundation stone for a new building at the lower primary school at Kanhirode under the ‘Mudra My School project’. It is the third school in Munderi panchayat that is getting a new building under the project.

The building will be constructed at a cost of ₹1. 25 crores. Indian Oil Corporation as part of its corporate social responsibility scheme will provide ₹65 lakh for the project, while ₹60 lakh will be raised by the school management.

The building will include eight classrooms, office rooms, children’s dining room, staff room, and other facilities. The district Nirmithi Kendra has been entrusted with the construction of the building.

The new project will replace the old building, which is over 100 years old.